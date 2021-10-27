Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

