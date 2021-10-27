EOS Force (EOSC) Market Cap Reaches $37.67 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00106063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00426982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

