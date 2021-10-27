Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

