Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after buying an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the period.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

