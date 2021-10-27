DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

