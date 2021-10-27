JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

TIIAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 231,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,924. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

