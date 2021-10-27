Kwikswap Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,619.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $676,614.55 and $40,619.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

