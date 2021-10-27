Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of ASND traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.31. 7,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.