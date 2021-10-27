CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CESDF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

