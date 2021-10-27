DAOventures Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $9,427.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005210 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006603 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

