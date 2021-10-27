Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005931 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $119,698.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,986.36 or 1.00065417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.59 or 0.00593052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004243 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

