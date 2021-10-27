Capital International Inc. CA Has $33.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.