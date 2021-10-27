Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 25,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

