Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $158.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,944.71. 284,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Alphabet alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.