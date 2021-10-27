Head to Head Comparison: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get United Insurance alerts:

This table compares United Insurance and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

This table compares United Insurance and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.19 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.31 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

United Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.52%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than United Insurance.

Summary

Metromile beats United Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.