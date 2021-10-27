Enigma (ENG) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.20 million and $265,063.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00303035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003041 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

