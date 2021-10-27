Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $253,857.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.52 million and $253,857.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

