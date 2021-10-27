-$0.20 EPS Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 2,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

