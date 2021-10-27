Trust Co of Kansas Invests $255,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after buying an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

