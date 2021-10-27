Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

