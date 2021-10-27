19,211 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 1,403,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,204,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

