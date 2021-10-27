NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.23. 26,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The company has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $374.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.