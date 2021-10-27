CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Centene by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

