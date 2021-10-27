Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,385 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. 258,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

