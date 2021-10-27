Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.88. The stock has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $374.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

