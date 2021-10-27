First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,795 shares of company stock valued at $86,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

