$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,917. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.