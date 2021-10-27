Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.77 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87 to $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. 27,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,154. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.