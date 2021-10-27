Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

