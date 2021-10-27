Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,690 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 121,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

