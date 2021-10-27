Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $21.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.35. 328,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

