Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NKE stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

