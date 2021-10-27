AT&T (T) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

10/19/2021 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/11/2021 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

9/20/2021 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 1,404,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

