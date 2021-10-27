Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $197.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.82 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $213.55. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

