US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.65 Million

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $245.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.30 million and the highest is $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $958.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 488,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 141,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

