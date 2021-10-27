Capital International Inc. CA Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $933.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.