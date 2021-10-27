Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.42. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 38,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

