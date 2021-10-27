Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $383.15

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $383.15 and last traded at $382.99, with a volume of 1523197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.12.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
