Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,495. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

