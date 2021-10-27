Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $5.29 on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. 31,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

