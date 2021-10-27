United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 70.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 385,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

