Shopping 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.45 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Shopping has a total market cap of $48.85 million and $4.45 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $52.74 or 0.00089486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,175 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

