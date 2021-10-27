Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in GameStop by 86,521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in GameStop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,830. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.72 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

