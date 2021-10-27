$405.74 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $405.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MC traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 14,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $20,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

