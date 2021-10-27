Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flushing Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Flushing Financial worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

