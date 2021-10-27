The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $374.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.