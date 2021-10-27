Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,810 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 6.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Global Payments worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

GPN stock traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.80. 99,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.