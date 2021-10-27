Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

