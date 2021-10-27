MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 885,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,595,586. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

