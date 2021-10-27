TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.57.
Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
