TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.57.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

